I have noticed that any piece of advice to the Former President by myself is often met with a flood of Insults and rejection from his supporters and faithful. Well, I have a message for you.

Everything that President Lungu is going through today, He pre-ordered for himself when he was President through his many acts and actions. It appears to me, that the delivery time has come. This is not me being vengeful, but it is a principle of life. I stand on the word of God and I would encourage anyone that wishes to argue to not argue with me but the Bible. The Bible says You shall reap what you sow. This truth cannot change on Nevers Mumba. Neither can it change on ECL just because you love him more than you love HH. And neither can this principle change on HH because you love him more than Chilufya Tayali. IT IS A TALE AS OLD AS TIME.

If HH and UPND decided to do the same things, then their delivery time will also, equally come. This is a matter of time.

This is a general principle of life and The God we serve is no respecter of persons. He loves us all the same. God does not love ECL anymore than he loves HH. GOD loves Nevers Sekwila Mumba the same and he loves Higvie Hamududu and Chishimba Kambwili. We are all his children.

The big question is, Can President Lungu escape and cancel the orders? YES HE CAN. But I believe he cannot cancel the orders by being defiant, and most definately not by having his supporters continue to pour Insults on those of us that choose to respectfully advise him. He can only do that by repenting before God and by simply saying to those he injured, I am SORRY, I WAS WRONG. For President Lungu to make the demands he is making, without as much as an apology is really arrogance of the highest order.

There are those who believe that as Pastor, I must not talk about the injustices of yesterday. They also believe that as a Servant of God, I must always take a sort of weakened middle ground in an effort to reconcile the two opposing forces and that I cannot take a side. I dont agree with this. I believe my job os always to stay on the side of justice and on the side of correction. As a matter of fact, the job of all Pastors is to highlight the wrongs of yesterday in order to trigger the spirit of repentance. Without repentance, this cycle of human abuse shall not end. You cannot cover up President Lungus record of human rights abuses with caderistic support and Insults upon thise that remind you. Only repentance covers a multitude of sin.

I will keep reminding the nation until those of us responsible for injuring others say, SORRY.

Let those who love the truth learn something from this, apply it in their lives, and learn to treat those whom God has placed under them a little better. There is a God in heaven who sees through all, and watches over all.

And for those who choose to only see negativity in our advise, and those that only draw coldness from our humility in counsel, those who only know how to respond with Insults, this is also your time. You can go ahead too. It is only God who will Judge You…

Dr.Nevers Mumba

Facebook Post