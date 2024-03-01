Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party, has voiced criticism against the UPND government’s handling of the recent declaration of a national disaster due to a prolonged dry spell. In response to President Hakainde Hichilema’s declaration, M’membe pointed out that information regarding the El Niño phenomenon and the subsequent drought was available as early as last year.
Highlighting a statement made in mid-October 2023 regarding El Niño, M’membe questioned why the government failed to heed this information, especially when the warm phase of El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) was expected to peak in November-January 2024. He accused the government of neglecting the warnings and focusing instead on selling maize and mealie-meal.
President Hichilema, invoking the Disaster Management Act No. 13 of 2010, declared the prolonged dry spell a national disaster and emergency. He directed all disaster and emergency departments to respond urgently and unitedly to the crisis. In response to this directive, several short-term mitigation measures were outlined including channeling resources towards humanitarian relief, working with the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to provide maize to affected communities, and preventing bush burning.
Additionally, government will source additional maize and food to mitigate shortages, expanding irrigation schemes with the assistance of Zambia’s defence forces, and promoting early planting and winter maize cultivation through irrigation methods. Government also proposed supporting the importation of additional electricity, rationing energy use, and promoting alternative energy sources where feasible.
President Hichilema emphasized that these interventions are essential short-term measures to alleviate the immediate impacts of the drought and ensure that affected citizens do not suffer from hunger or other related hardships.
”Additionally, government will source additional maize and food to mitigate shortages”end of quote.But the minster of agriculture was boasting last year saying zambia has enough stocks to last for another 4 years.What is it that we are seeing now,was the minster in order to make such a pronuncement Madam speaker and i beg to move.
Only one mistake…. they should not have tampered with the reserves especially that we depend on the unpredictable weather for our agriculture.
But otherwise let’s just hope that the surving crops will suffice.
