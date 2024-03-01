Zambia has experienced a surge in malaria cases, with over 11 million reported in 2023, a significant rise from the 8.1 million cases recorded in 2022.

According to Sampa Otiono, Assistant Director at the National Malaria Centre, this alarming increase underscores the urgent need for intensified malaria prevention and control measures. In response to this public health challenge, the National Malaria Centre aims to conduct indoor residual spraying in over 920,000 households throughout the year.

Dr. Otiono emphasized the importance of indoor residual spraying as a key intervention strategy to reduce malaria transmission and protect communities from the disease. The spraying exercise is projected to safeguard an additional 4 million people from malaria infection.

In 2023, a total of 894,266 structures were sprayed as part of the indoor residual spraying campaign. Dr. Otiono highlighted the critical role of such interventions in reducing malaria transmission rates and preventing the spread of the disease.

The rise in malaria cases reveals the need for collaborative efforts between government agencies, healthcare providers, and communities to combat the disease effectively. Public health officials continue to advocate for increased awareness, early diagnosis, and prompt treatment of malaria to mitigate its impact on communities.

As Zambia intensifies its efforts to address the malaria burden, it remains imperative for individuals to adhere to preventive measures such as the use of insecticide-treated bed nets, indoor residual spraying, and seeking timely medical care in case of malaria symptoms.

The National Malaria Centre reaffirms its commitment to working tirelessly to combat malaria and protect the health and well-being of all Zambians.