President Hakainde Hichilema has reassured the nation that no citizen will go hungry in the wake of the recent declaration of the drought as a national disaster and emergency.

Addressing mourners at the burial of prominent cattle rancher Teddy Namainga in Busangu Village, Namwala District, President Hichilema pledged that the government is taking every possible measure to ensure food security for all Zambians until the next rainy season. He acknowledged the devastating impact of the drought on farmers and assured those who lost their crops that the government would provide assistance to alleviate their plight.

President Hichilema emphasized the importance of unity among Zambians during these challenging times, urging citizens to stand together as the government works tirelessly to alleviate suffering and address the consequences of the drought.

In his tribute to the late Teddy Namainga, President Hichilema praised his contributions to the nation as a unifier and a staunch advocate for embracing diversity. He lauded Namainga’s dedication to hard work and his role in inspiring many individuals to pursue careers in ranching. President Hichilema emphasized that Namainga’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. senior citizen and rancher, Mr Teddy Namainga Mukamaangwe, in Maala area of Namwala District.