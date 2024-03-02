President Hakainde Hichilema has reassured the nation that no citizen will go hungry in the wake of the recent declaration of the drought as a national disaster and emergency.
Addressing mourners at the burial of prominent cattle rancher Teddy Namainga in Busangu Village, Namwala District, President Hichilema pledged that the government is taking every possible measure to ensure food security for all Zambians until the next rainy season. He acknowledged the devastating impact of the drought on farmers and assured those who lost their crops that the government would provide assistance to alleviate their plight.
President Hichilema emphasized the importance of unity among Zambians during these challenging times, urging citizens to stand together as the government works tirelessly to alleviate suffering and address the consequences of the drought.
In his tribute to the late Teddy Namainga, President Hichilema praised his contributions to the nation as a unifier and a staunch advocate for embracing diversity. He lauded Namainga's dedication to hard work and his role in inspiring many individuals to pursue careers in ranching. President Hichilema emphasized that Namainga's legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.
The new dawn did not listen to people’s advice and thought we will continue having
Bumper harvest every year and in that hope
They exported all the maize and today we have
No maize and nothing to harvest.Always
Listen to people’s advice.
For a start it was not 1.4 million bags exported !!
It was far less !! if you want to include Maize smuggling across our borders it could well exceed that figure, and that is us to blame
As for letting competent leders take over Name one in the political arena at this time,
They all just Yap Yap with no actual realistic solutions or substance
@Tikki. Ok. Tell us how many bags were sold as Chushi Kasanda told us they had sold over 160,000 bags out of the earmarked 282,000 bags…and that was in her constituency alone. And mind you these were reserves dating back to 2019 that were being disposed of.
In contrast to Japan’s post-war land reform that aimed to empower farmers and reduce the influence of wealthy landowners, Zambia’s President Hichilema’s commitment to ensuring food security for all citizens showcases a proactive government approach. It highlights the importance of prioritizing the well-being of the population in economic policies rather than catering to the interests of a privileged few. By focusing on the welfare of its people, Zambia’s government sets a positive example for inclusive and sustainable economic development.
This man is a disaster. 2021/22 he inherited 2M tons of maize in stocks and another 2M new harvest. Soya was at K11 per kg. 2022/23 he cancelled all FISP contracts and awarded his friends who only managed to deliver some in January 2023. A lot of soya seed were distributed because he lied that he had found a market in China. He refused to buy soya and most of it went to waste. He exported all the maize. Few people received FISP and now we’ve a drought. No sane farmer can listen to this man. He’s effectively introduced GMO against our wish
Citizens should not worry about hunger but instead worry about what this man is going to feed you. He is so oblivious to global operations which has victimised our continent for so long. His urge to please the so called global community is costing Zambia and we should watch his friends who put in power closely. Zambians should not accept handouts when they can fend for themselves. Demand for compensation to a bad farming season so that you can start growing irrigated maize to feed yourselves.
Our politics are toxic. From day one you are in campaign mode and pushing important issues into second place. Tshisekedi is already spoiling for war with Rwanda therefore no time for developmental issues.
And some gullible soul somewhere is supposed to believe this rhetoric. Anyway Hakainde has succeeded in dismantling the food security of the country and now he can fulfil his dream of feeding the people of Zambia on GMOs to please his masters.