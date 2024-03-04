Former Government Chief Whip and ex-Member of Parliament for Luanshya, Steve Chungu, has voiced concerns over the trajectory of mealie meal prices, attributing the upward trend to what he perceives as poor economic planning by the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) government.
In a telephone interview, Mr. Chungu lamented what he described as the UPND government’s reluctance to heed advice from other political parties regarding national economic management.
“It is regrettable that the UPND government seems unwilling to listen to advice from various political players on how to effectively steer the country,” Mr. Chungu stated.
Highlighting what he views as a fundamental flaw in the UPND’s approach, Mr. Chungu emphasized the detrimental effects of short-term economic planning on the well-being of Zambians.
“The country’s economy cannot be effectively managed through short-term measures. Zambians are bearing the brunt of the UPND government’s inadequate planning,” he remarked.
Despite his criticisms, Mr. Chungu urged opposition parties to persist in offering constructive advice to the UPND administration regarding governance and economic policy.
Mr. Chungu specifically criticized the UPND’s handling of maize reserves, noting with concern their decision to sell off a significant portion of the national stockpile. He also raised issues with the timing of fertilizer distribution in regions like Luapula Province, which he argued received supplies belatedly despite favorable rainfall patterns.
“It is unfortunate that the UPND government’s policies, such as the late distribution of fertilizer in regions with adequate rainfall, do not serve the best interests of Zambians,” Mr. Chungu remarked.
