In a bid to bolster Zambia’s economic resilience and address pressing challenges, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has committed a substantial $1.6 billion towards development financing in the country. The announcement was made during a meeting between Afreximbank President, Dr. Benedict Oramah, and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema at State House.

President Hichilema expressed gratitude to Afreximbank for their generous support, highlighting the critical importance of this financing in the face of Zambia’s current food security crisis. He emphasized the urgent need to ensure food security and job creation through value addition across various sectors of the economy.

Dr. Oramah echoed President Hichilema’s sentiments, stressing the necessity for Zambia to utilize the allocated funds effectively for economic development. He underscored Zambia’s potential as a key producer of grains, noting the opportunity to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen food security across the continent.

The Afreximbank president further elaborated on the broader objective of the financing, which aims to enhance food security in African countries and safeguard their sovereignty over food production. This initiative aligns with Afreximbank’s commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth and development across the continent.

President Hichilema warmly welcomed the development financing, recognizing its timely arrival amid the challenges posed by climate change in Zambia and other African nations. The funding is expected to play a pivotal role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and advancing Zambia’s economic agenda under President Hichilema’s leadership.

The partnership between Zambia and Afreximbank underscores the importance of international cooperation and financial support in driving economic transformation and resilience, particularly in the face of global challenges such as climate change and food insecurity.