Nkana on Saturday made a massive leap in their battle to survive relegation when they rallied to beat old foes Mighty Mufulira Wanderers 2-1 at home in Kitwe.

The victory in Wusakile saw Nkana rise from the relegation trap door at number 15 to 11 on 29 points, one Po behind Mighty who lost for the first time in five league games.

Tresor Ilunga put Mighty ahead in the 5th minute in a promising opening quarter by Mighty.

But Nkana hit back in the 31st minute when Idris Mbombo turned in a Mathews Banda throw-in.

Banda was on hand with the second assist in a similar situation in the 39th minute that was turned in by Jacob Ngulube.

Mbombo could have taken the ball home in the last five minutes of the second half but his 86th minute one on one shot was saved by Mighty goalkeeper Brian Bwalya and five minutes later sent his effort inches wide of the far post.

Nkana are now unbeaten in their last four games with three wins and a draw.

At the top of the table, Red Arrows are three points ahead of second placed Zesco United following a 2-0 home win over Prison Leopards.

Saddam Yusuf Phiri put Arrows ahead in the 47th minute, Michee Malonga sealed the three points with a 78th minute goal.

Arrows have 48 points from 24 games but Zesco are within earshot after a 1-0 away win over Green Buffaloes courtesy of a 34th minute Collins Sikombe goal.

Defending champions Power Dynamos are third and two points behind Zesco after a 1-0 away win over Trident.

Andy Boyeli there scored in the 46th minute.