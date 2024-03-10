In a significant turn of events, Zambia has emerged as the third most democratic country among nine nations grappling with the threat of autocratic rule, according to the 2024 Democracy Report released by the Varieties Democracy Institute (V-Dem).

The report highlights Zambia’s remarkable journey towards restoring levels of democracy, reaching a pivotal milestone by 2023. Alongside Lesotho and the Maldives, Zambia has shown substantial progress in halting the encroachment of autocratic governance. Meanwhile, countries such as Brazil, Benin, Bolivia, North Macedonia, Thailand, and Tunisia continue to grapple with lower levels of democratic governance.

Zambia’s struggle against autocratic tendencies traces back to 2009, a period marked by the onset of authoritarian rule, which exacerbated with the election of President Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front in 2014. The 2024 Democracy Report underscores Lungu’s tenure as marred by severe restrictions on fundamental freedoms, including expression, media, and assembly.

According to the findings obtained by ZNBC News, civil society groups and opposition leaders rallied against Lungu’s attempts to institute constitutional amendments, marking a critical juncture in Zambia’s democratic journey. This collective resistance culminated in the 2021 electoral victory of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, heralding a new era for Zambia.

The report elaborates on Hichilema’s ascension to power as instrumental in restoring Zambia to the Liberal Democracy Index levels observed prior to Lungu’s tenure. Moreover, Zambia has successfully reinstated electoral democracy, with repression significantly diminished under Hichilema’s leadership.

The resurgence of democracy in Zambia serves as a beacon of hope for nations grappling with autocratic inclinations, underscoring the power of civil society mobilization and democratic processes in safeguarding fundamental rights and freedoms. As Zambia continues its journey towards consolidating democratic principles, the world watches closely, hopeful for a future defined by liberty, accountability, and inclusivity.