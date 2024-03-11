Renowned energy expert, Johnstone Chikwanda, expressed optimism that Zambia’s anticipated power deficit this year could be the last, citing substantial investments attracted by the government in the energy sector.

Dr. Chikwanda attributed the recurring energy crises to inadequate planning and implementation of National Development Plans on energy diversification over the past 15 years. He drew parallels to the energy crisis experienced in 2015, urging all stakeholders to play their part in mitigating the deficit.

During a press briefing in Lusaka, Dr. Chikwanda proposed several measures to address the energy shortfall. He advocated for the introduction of a Statutory Instrument (SI) to restrict the importation or manufacturing of electric geysers for five to ten years, pushing for a shift to solar geysers. He further suggested increasing taxes on electric geysers to promote energy-efficient alternatives.

Dr. Chikwanda estimated that implementing the SI on electric geysers alone could save the country approximately 200 megawatts of power. He also called for incentives for consumers willing to switch from electric to solar geysers.

Additionally, Dr. Chikwanda urged government, the private sector, and domestic consumers to adopt energy-saving practices, such as turning off lights in unoccupied rooms. He appealed to the Secretary to the Cabinet to issue a circular mandating this initiative in public institutions.

Furthermore, Dr. Chikwanda emphasized the importance of importers of renewable energy products passing on government incentives to consumers to make these products more affordable.

He concluded by asserting that implementing these measures could significantly reduce the planned 8-hour load shedding period. Dr. Chikwanda’s proposals offer a ray of hope for Zambia to overcome its energy challenges and ensure a more sustainable energy future.