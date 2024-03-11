Renowned energy expert, Johnstone Chikwanda, expressed optimism that Zambia’s anticipated power deficit this year could be the last, citing substantial investments attracted by the government in the energy sector.
Dr. Chikwanda attributed the recurring energy crises to inadequate planning and implementation of National Development Plans on energy diversification over the past 15 years. He drew parallels to the energy crisis experienced in 2015, urging all stakeholders to play their part in mitigating the deficit.
During a press briefing in Lusaka, Dr. Chikwanda proposed several measures to address the energy shortfall. He advocated for the introduction of a Statutory Instrument (SI) to restrict the importation or manufacturing of electric geysers for five to ten years, pushing for a shift to solar geysers. He further suggested increasing taxes on electric geysers to promote energy-efficient alternatives.
Dr. Chikwanda estimated that implementing the SI on electric geysers alone could save the country approximately 200 megawatts of power. He also called for incentives for consumers willing to switch from electric to solar geysers.
Additionally, Dr. Chikwanda urged government, the private sector, and domestic consumers to adopt energy-saving practices, such as turning off lights in unoccupied rooms. He appealed to the Secretary to the Cabinet to issue a circular mandating this initiative in public institutions.
Furthermore, Dr. Chikwanda emphasized the importance of importers of renewable energy products passing on government incentives to consumers to make these products more affordable.
He concluded by asserting that implementing these measures could significantly reduce the planned 8-hour load shedding period. Dr. Chikwanda’s proposals offer a ray of hope for Zambia to overcome its energy challenges and ensure a more sustainable energy future.
Unfortunately most of our experts don’t tackle inefficiency by Zesco whenever they advise on electricity. Last time Bwalya Ng’andu spent $20M to purchase 300MW of electricity for Eskom, Zesco was producing 1,500MW against the 2,200MW demand. Zesco’s transmission losses stand at 20% and we told Bwalya Ng’andu here that what he spent was just to cover Zesco’s transmission losses. CEC transmission losses stand at 2% and they were able to declare a dividend of the same amount in that year. LPM banned the filament bulbs for LED, RB promoted solar geysers but what effect have they had on the net electricity demand? It can’t be measured because Zesco doesn’t account for such things
Board members of Zesco should not be appointed by Partsan lines. Board members should be experts of the entity they are appointed. Zesco should have a Board consisting of experts and not only those whose main aim is to finish building their flats by the end of their term of office. Board members should help management to find a lasting solution to perrenial problems causing Load shedding perrenially. What expertise energy wise do the current Zesco Board members have? They should also self introspect and appraise themselves. But no. Just earn sitting allowances?
We’ve abdicated the responsibility to make important decisions on national matters when we fully know that in Zambian political circles we’ve people that can’t think properly to the extent of even failing to give a national stadium a befitting name. Due to poverty, experts lower their intellect to that level in return for rewards. Last time it was reported that members used to get as much as K500,000 per sitting. This caused some members to push for Board Meetings every month! This obviously wasn’t to address Zesco problems but to sort out their financial needs. Count how many boards exist and how much money we lose on useless ventures. RTSA with a fully functional Board has installed traffic lights that stopped working long ago
Perhaps we should change our education system. Instead of learning about capital cities of Europe we learn how to make solar panels etc.
I do not think there is anything tangible Dr Chikwanda whom i know too well from the University days has offered in this write up. The task should be to heavily invest in Solar and Wind power because those can be built and commissioned within 6 months. These offer both long and short term relief measures.
I was looking for stats in his statement to back up his proposals and envisaged gains but nothing has been presented . There is no empirical data to support his assertion. For Instance ,I do not think banning electric geysers is a viable solution , what do you do with the ones already installed ? And in any case there are technologies that are available to manage the power consumption and have been used by most power utilities to turn geysers on or off.
What the expert is proposing is valid but not comprehensive. Energy efficiency can be improved not only looking at geysers but other loads such as cooking stoves, air-conditioning, pumps,etc. Most of these should be managed by automation instead of switching them of because humans are not good at remembering things. Timers are also important tools to operate things such as stoves, irrigation systems, pumps, etc. Zambia is also too much reliant on hydro power and more coal, bio-fuels, solar, wind, can be put on the grid easily in the next few years. At strategic plan should be drafted and Zambian stakeholders should be invited to participate and review the plans.
This is Bullpucky. Not too long ago, when the minister of energy said Zambia would no longer experience load-shedding, on what expert data were his statements based? Loading shedding is a threat to national security; life-saving Machines at hospitals; cripples production and the economy and the cost of living gets high. Can you stop exporting energy, and helping your friends to increase their production output in their conglomerate companies at the expense of suppressing our economy and treating Zambians like clowns?
