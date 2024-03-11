Zambian striker Fashion Sakala has demonstrated his philanthropic spirit by donating 1,400 bags of mealie meal to the people of Mbenjere area in Eastern Province, Zambia.

The generous donation extends beyond Mbenjere, reaching surrounding villages and farms in Chief Mnukwa’s village, providing much-needed relief to families affected by floods in the region.

Fashion Sakala, currently playing for Al-Fayha in the Saudi Professional League, announced the charitable act on his Facebook page, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to lend a helping hand to those in need.

In his statement, Sakala emphasized the importance of giving back to the community, describing the act of assisting affected families as an immense blessing. He expressed humility in being able to make a positive difference in the lives of those facing hardship due to the floods.

The donation of mealie meal, is expected to provide essential sustenance to numerous households grappling with the aftermath of the floods.

Fashion Sakala’s gesture exemplifies the spirit of compassion and solidarity, inspiring others to contribute to the welfare of their communities during times of adversity.

