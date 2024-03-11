Zambian striker Fashion Sakala has demonstrated his philanthropic spirit by donating 1,400 bags of mealie meal to the people of Mbenjere area in Eastern Province, Zambia.
The generous donation extends beyond Mbenjere, reaching surrounding villages and farms in Chief Mnukwa’s village, providing much-needed relief to families affected by floods in the region.
Fashion Sakala, currently playing for Al-Fayha in the Saudi Professional League, announced the charitable act on his Facebook page, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to lend a helping hand to those in need.
In his statement, Sakala emphasized the importance of giving back to the community, describing the act of assisting affected families as an immense blessing. He expressed humility in being able to make a positive difference in the lives of those facing hardship due to the floods.
The donation of mealie meal, is expected to provide essential sustenance to numerous households grappling with the aftermath of the floods.
Fashion Sakala’s gesture exemplifies the spirit of compassion and solidarity, inspiring others to contribute to the welfare of their communities during times of adversity.
Chapwa bakaka Sakala, ba dec balamukonka kwati niba lunshi. To make the matter worse he’s not tonga.
Interesting…
Did he import that millie meal
You thinking is very negative . plz separate and encourage honest, determined and passionate young men from selfish and corrupt dogs, which you know in your life
@ chief advisor
No wonder, We have empty tins loaming the streets like 400 above who come into the world through the back door
400 March 11, 2024 At 6:40 am
This is the reason why Zambia is not developing because we have lunatics like 400 who always think of tribe, please 400 go back to night school and have your brain washed so that you start think clean not like a man from stone age, have you not heard of inter marriage up to now?
Well done young man. There are many that earn far much more than you do but have been unable to give, so your gesture is commendable. May God continue to bless you with more and that you may continue to work even harder