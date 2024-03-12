President Hakainde Hichilema made a notable appearance in Chipata today, marking the commemoration of Youth Day. Arriving in style aboard a chopper, President Hichilema touched down at the Chipata Golf Course around 09:53 hours, greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of residents and supporters.

The city of Chipata buzzed with excitement as scores of locals eagerly gathered to welcome President Hichilema. Along the streets, bikers revved their engines, and residents lined up, eager for a glimpse of the esteemed leader.

Youth Day holds special significance in Zambia, celebrating the energy, aspirations, and contributions of the nation’s young people. President Hichilema’s presence in Chipata underscores the government’s commitment to engaging with and empowering Zambia’s youth.

As the day’s events unfold, President Hichilema is expected to address the gathered crowd, offering words of encouragement and outlining initiatives aimed at supporting the nation’s youth. With his visit to Chipata, President Hichilema reaffirms his dedication to fostering a brighter future for Zambia’s next generation.