In a momentous occasion for Zambia’s commitment to justice and governance, President Hakainde Hichilema oversaw the swearing-in of State Counsels and Senior Government officials, marking a significant step towards upholding the rule of law and integrity in public service.

Among those sworn in as State Counsels were esteemed individuals such as Hon. Mrs. Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, Hon. Jacob Jack Mwiimbu, MP, Mrs. Frances Mwangala Ifunga Zaloumis, Mr. Arshad Abdulla Dudhia, and Mrs. Kondwa Emily Sakala Chibiya. The esteemed rank and dignity of State Counsel symbolises a profound commitment to public service as it transcends mere legal practice to embody the highest ideas of fairness, equity, and compassion.

President Hichilema urged the newly sworn-in State Counsels to serve as staunch guardians of the Constitution and defenders of democratic values, underscoring the pivotal role they play in upholding the nation’s legal framework.

In addition to the State Counsels, Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe was sworn in as Special Envoy to the President, recognizing his exceptional service to the country over the decades as a career diplomat and therefore, well suited for the position of Special Envoy to the President.

Dr. Choolwe Beyani also took the oath as Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission, with a mandate to address critical issues affecting the performance and service delivery of civil servants.President Hichilema urged him to expeditiously address issues pertaining to appointments, promotions, and transfers of civil servants.

Ms. Beatrice Kiluya Mpanga assumed her role as Deputy Director-General of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), entrusted with enhancing the Commission’s efforts in combating money laundering and financial crimes. Furthermore, Father Joe Komakoma was sworn in as Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission, charged with advancing the promotion and protection of human rights in Zambia.

President Hichilema emphasized the importance of a just and fair society, urging the Human Rights Commission to collaborate closely with stakeholders to address human rights abuses and promote fundamental freedoms.

In a statement, President Hichilema congratulated all the newly sworn-in State Counsels and Senior Government officials, expressing confidence in their ability to serve the nation with distinction. He wished them success as they embark on their respective roles in advancing Zambia’s governance and legal landscape.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema called for constitutional amendments to enhance gender representation in decision-making positions, emphasizing the government’s commitment to gender equality and inclusivity. He also announced measures to reduce government expenditure, urging all branches of government to support initiatives aimed at prudent resource management.

The swearing-in ceremony represents a significant milestone in Zambia’s pursuit of justice, accountability, and good governance under President Hichilema’s leadership, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.