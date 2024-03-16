Red Arrows on Saturday opened a six-point lead on the FAZ Super League table while Power Dynamos stayed modest third but Nkana suffered a setback in their battle for survival.

At Edwin Embolea Stadium, Arrows picked up a 1-0 away Lusaka derby win against fifth-placed Nkwazi to end their hosts’ four-match unbeaten run.

Paul Katema scored the game’s lone goal in the 36th minute to send Arrows to 51 points, six more than second-placed Zesco United.

Zesco only plays on Sunday when they host struggling Kansanshi Dynamos in Ndola.

At Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, Power Dynamos failed to go second for at least 24 hours after they were held to a 0-0 home draw by sixth-place Kabwe Warriors.

Power has 44 points with nine games left in which to successfully defend their FAZ Super League title.

But Power’s Kitwe arch-foes Nkana are back in the bottom four relegation zone after a 1-0 away loss at fellow strugglers Napsa Stars.

Striker Adams Zikiru scored the winner in the 55th minute to end Nkana’s four-match unbeaten run.

Nkana occupy the top section of the bottom four relegation zone after dropping three places to number 15 on 29 points and are one point behind Napsa who sit on the trap door at number 14.

MTN/FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 25

16/03/2024

Napsa Stars 1-Nkana 0

Power Dynamos 0-Kabwe Warriors 0

Green Eagles 1-Green Buffaloes 3

Trident 1-Forest Rangers 3

Konkola Blades 0-Zanaco 0

Nkwazi 0-Red Arrows 1

Prison Leopards 0-Mutondo Stars 1

Mufulira Wanderers 0-FC MUZA 2

17/03/2024

Zesco United-Kansanshi Dynamos