Zesco United are back to three points behind Red Arrows ,following a 2-1 home win over struggling Kansanshi Dynamos.

Sundays win at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola lifts Zesco to 48 points with nine games left before the outcome of the 2023/2024 campaign is determined.

But it was Kansanshi who took the lead in the 13th minute through a Jimmy Mukeya header.

It took just seventeen minutes for Zesco to equalise when John Chingandu turned in a pass from Shemmy Mayembe.

Abraham Siankombo was denied a goal in the 38th minute when Kansanshi goalkeeper Philip Sakauta parried his free kick.

But there was some consolation for Siankombo who was the architect of the winning goal on the stroke of halftime when his free kick was nodded in by

defender Solomon Sakala.

Zesco are also now four points ahead of defending champions Power Dynamos who are third heading into the week- long FIFA international match window.