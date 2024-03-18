Scores of residents in Limulunga District in Western Province are left in shock after Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Senior Induna Inete, Akapelwa Silumbu was shot dead by unknown people at his house in Limulunga district last night.

This morning around 08:00 hours, the police who were found at the crime scene started preliminary investigations at his home where the body was found in a pool of cold blood with crowds of people.

Western Province Commissioner of Police, David Chileshe, who confirmed the incident to said the Induna was shot dead around 22:00 hours.

“Induna Inete was shot down by unknown persons. He was coming from his farm, he went into his house after parking his vehicle to take the groceries inside the house. When he came out to secure the vehicle, that is how he was shot when he had entered his vehicle on the driver’s side,” Mr Chileshe said

He stated that the police have instituted an investigation and will bring the culprit to book.

Mr Chileshe said Induna Inete was shot once by a short gun behind his back and the pellets have logged into his body.

The Police Provincial Chief has called on people to stay calm as police execute their work, adding that the police will intensify patrols.

“We would love to pass our sincere condolences to the Barotse Royal Establishment and the citizens for the loss, Induna Inete was an instrumental traditional leader. We shall do our work and we shall be on trial for those killers who have killed our father,” he said.

Speaking at the funeral home of the deceased, elder brother to the deceased Tawila Silumbu, who was broken, described the death of the Senior Induna aged 72 as horrifying and crushing.

Mr Silumbu said that Induna Inete was a bread winner who supported the family and an instrumental leader in the community.

“He was a helpful young man and now he is gone. He has left me staggering, where do I go? I don’t even have words. I am completely shocked. How do I take care of the children,” he said.

Mr. Silumbu has since called on the police to intensify patrols and bring the culprits to book.

Meanwhile, Limulunga District Commissioner, Lutangu Lutangu has urged people to give chance to the law enforcement wings to execute their work and desist from speculations.

Mr. Lutangu said the deceased was his childhood friend, stating that the community is shocked and broken.

“I still cannot believe it has happened. Let us discourage speculation, people are already coming up with a lot of speculation and this is detrimental to the justice that we expect,” he said.

The body has since been deposited in Lewanika general hospital mortuary.

Senior Induna Inete, who is survived by ten children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, was ranked amongst the top most Indunas in the BRE who was largely loved for his enthusiasm, friendliness and eloquence.