In a decisive move aimed at bolstering Zambia’s water management infrastructure, President Hakainde Hichilema has instructed the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) and the Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) to promptly greenlight all applications for dam construction across the country.

President Hichilema emphasized the urgency of this directive during the launch of early maize harvesting in the Mkushi Farm Block today. He stressed that ZEMA and WARMA must prioritize the approval of these applications to facilitate the government’s agenda of water harvesting.

While urging the regulators to ensure adherence to environmental regulations in the approval process, President Hichilema highlighted the critical need for water harvesting to enhance irrigation farming, particularly in light of the prevailing drought conditions. He underscored that the country must learn from the current challenges and prioritize water conservation efforts.

The President expressed firm resolve against wasteful water practices, stating that the era of allowing water to flow freely to the Indian Ocean while dams could store it for irrigation and electricity generation is over.

Meanwhile, Stewart Parkes, owner of SADOT Farm, affirmed the commitment of commercial farmers to support emerging farmers in addressing challenges like drought. Parkes emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in boosting agricultural production.

Jervis Zimba, President of the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU), commended farmers for their resilience in the face of adverse weather conditions. He emphasized the need to seize the drought situation as an opportunity to reduce dependence on rain-fed agriculture.

In further efforts to bolster the agricultural sector, Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo announced plans to expand the agricultural credit window. This expansion will encompass funding for irrigation, mechanization, livestock, and aquaculture, aiming to provide comprehensive support to farmers across various sub-sectors.

The directive from President Hichilema aligns with Zambia’s ongoing commitment to sustainable environmental management and underscores the government’s proactive approach to addressing pressing challenges such as water scarcity. With the expedited approval process for dam construction, Zambia aims to enhance its water harvesting capabilities, ultimately contributing to agricultural productivity and national development.

The Impact of Dams on River Ecosystems: Balancing Benefits and Harm

Dams have long been touted as crucial infrastructure for society, providing benefits such as flood control, water supply, hydroelectric power, and recreational opportunities. However, their construction and operation also inflict significant harm on river ecosystems, leading to a complex debate over their overall impact.

While acknowledging the benefits dams bring, it’s essential to recognize the substantial damage they cause to rivers. Here, we delve into the ways dams harm river ecosystems, juxtaposed with their perceived advantages:

1. Blocking Rivers and Hindering Fish Migration:

Dams obstruct the natural flow of rivers, impeding the migration of fish species critical for ecosystem health. Fish passage structures may offer some relief, but they often fall short, particularly for certain fish species facing migration barriers.

2. Slowing River Flows and Disrupting Migration Patterns:

Stagnant reservoir pools created by dams can disorient migrating fish, prolonging their journey and affecting reproduction cycles. Furthermore, irregular water releases, common in hydropower operations, disturb natural flow patterns essential for ecosystem balance.

3. Altering Habitat and Trapping Sediment:

The impoundment of rivers behind dams alters habitat dynamics, trapping sediment and obstructing natural processes vital for ecosystem health. This affects the availability of spawning grounds for fish and alters the composition of riverbeds, impacting overall biodiversity.

4. Impact on Water Quality and Temperature:

Dams contribute to changes in water quality and temperature, with slow-moving reservoirs prone to temperature fluctuations that can harm sensitive species. Additionally, the regulation of water releases can disrupt natural water temperature patterns, leading to adverse effects such as algal blooms and decreased oxygen levels.

While proponents argue for the necessity of large-scale dams for flood control, power generation, and water supply, critics highlight the significant ecological costs associated with these projects. Large dams, in particular, can lead to the displacement of human populations, loss of agricultural lands, and irreversible changes to river ecosystems.

Conversely, smaller-scale water control structures, such as weirs and barrages, offer alternatives with potentially fewer detrimental effects. These local projects provide benefits like flood control, navigation improvement, and water supply without the extensive ecological disruption associated with large dams.

Ultimately, the debate over dams versus alternative water control structures underscores the need for a nuanced approach to water management. While dams offer undeniable benefits, their ecological impacts cannot be ignored. As societies navigate the complexities of water resource management, prioritizing sustainability and minimizing harm to river ecosystems remains paramount.