The South African Parliament has swiftly moved to support Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula amidst swirling allegations of corruption, stemming from her tenure as Minister of Defence.

The Gauteng Hawks, acting on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate (ID), executed a raid on Tuesday at Mapisa-Nqakula’s residence in Bruma, Johannesburg. The operation follows allegations that she received substantial bribes during her time as Defence Minister, a position she held from 2012 to 2021.

Parliament confirmed the search and seizure procedure, which lasted over five hours, emphasizing Mapisa-Nqakula’s full cooperation during the process. In a statement, Parliament reiterated the Speaker’s staunch denial of any wrongdoing and her commitment to transparency. The raid disrupted Mapisa-Nqakula’s parliamentary obligations, including her role in overseeing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question-and-answer session in the National Assembly.

The statement from Parliament underscored the Speaker’s dedication to public service and her unwavering integrity. Corruption, it stressed, stands in direct contradiction to the values of democracy and good governance that Mapisa-Nqakula represents.

The allegations against Mapisa-Nqakula relate to purported solicitation of bribes in exchange for government contracts during her time as Defence Minister. According to reports, demands for payments totaling $120,000 were made to secure a tender for transporting military equipment back to South Africa from other African countries.

As a seasoned veteran of the anti-apartheid struggle, Mapisa-Nqakula has faced significant scrutiny since assuming the role of Speaker in 2021. Her prior tenure as Defence Minister, marked by these allegations, has placed her under intense public scrutiny.

In response to the unfolding situation, President Ramaphosa’s administration, which campaigned on an anti-corruption platform, finds itself navigating yet another high-profile corruption case. The President has made combating corruption a cornerstone of his governance, seeking to root out entrenched corruption within South Africa’s political landscape.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the search operation, though additional details were not provided, leaving questions about potential charges and the progression of the investigation unanswered. As the investigation unfolds, the spotlight remains firmly fixed on Mapisa-Nqakula, whose political future hangs in the balance amidst these grave allegations of corruption.

Source:IOL News