Zambia extends heartfelt congratulations to Vaughan Gething on his election as the First Minister of Wales, marking a historic milestone as the first Black leader of a government in the United Kingdom.

President Hakainde Hichilema congratulated the new First Minister of Wales, born in Zambia, Vaughan Gething, on his election to the highest office in his country.

“We look forward to enhancing bilateral relations between Zambia and the UK. Longyfarchiadau ar eich swydd newydd, da iawn. (Congratulations on the new job),” President Hichilema said.

Gething’s election as the government leader follows his recent victory in the contest to lead Wales’ governing Labour Party. His ascent to the highest office in Wales was sealed with 27 votes out of 51 in the legislature, the Senedd, where Labour holds the majority.

Wales, with a population of approximately 3 million, constitutes one of the four constituent countries of the United Kingdom, alongside England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. While the British government in London oversees defense and foreign affairs, regional administrations in Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Belfast govern areas such as education and health.

Gething’s political journey has been notable, having served as Wales’ health minister during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently as economy minister, grappling with significant challenges such as Tata Steel’s plans to close blast furnaces at its Port Talbot plant.

Assuming leadership amidst turbulent times, Gething inherits a government often at odds with the Conservative administration in London. His leadership will navigate issues ranging from economic recovery to environmental protests, reflecting the diverse array of challenges facing Wales.

Gething’s historic achievement resonates deeply with his personal journey, born in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital, in 1974. His family’s relocation to Wales saw him grow up in Dorset before returning to Wales as a student at Aberystwyth University. Despite facing challenges, including political divisions, during his university years, Gething’s amiable nature and resilience left a lasting impression on his peers.

His election as Welsh Labour leader underscores his dedication to public service and marks a significant moment in Wales’ political landscape. Zambia celebrates Gething’s achievement as a testament to the values of diversity, inclusion, and leadership, wishing him success in his new role as First Minister of Wales.