The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency (ZCSA) has seized and withdrawn from the market more than 1000 cases of non-compliant packaged water in Lusaka, valued at more than K84,000.

This action follows the Agency’s intensified open-market surveillance inspections conducted in Lusaka from March 13 to 15, 2024, aimed at curbing the illegal sale of products covered by compulsory standards.

Some affected suppliers and manufacturers have since initiated the process of regularizing the licensing of the products in line with the requirements of the Compulsory Standards Act No. 3 of 2017.

The products were seized in various townships including Emmasdale, Industrial Area, Chipata, Kanyama, Chawama, Town Centre, Kamwala South, 10 Miles, Ngwerere, Obama, and Waterfalls Townships.

This enforcement activity in Lusaka aimed to ensure that only safe products are supplied to consumers, as unlicensed products have the potential to pose a risk to consumer safety.

The Agency inspects both imported and locally produced packaged water to ensure compliance with the Zambian Standard ZS 388: Bottled Drinking Water – Specification. The packaged water is tested by competent laboratories for compliance with the compulsory standard requirements.

Products covered by compulsory standards, including bottled water, are only allowed on the market once they comply with regulatory requirements. No one is legally allowed to supply any product covered by a compulsory standard without the authority of the Agency.

Furthermore, the Agency regularly conducts post-market surveillance to ensure continued compliance.

ZCSA urges manufacturers to package bottled water in compliance with the compulsory Zambian Standard for Bottled Water ZS 388: Bottled Drinking Water – Specification. Manufacturers must also obtain authority from the Agency before supplying products covered by compulsory standards on the market to safeguard consumer safety. Going forward, the Agency will intensify enforcement activities on all regulated products to safeguard consumer safety.

Currently, ZCSA regulates 61 imported and locally manufactured products falling within the scope of Compulsory Standards, covering food products, beverages, chemicals, fertilizers, cement, household electrical appliances, among others.

The Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency is a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, and Industry, established by the Compulsory Standards Act No.3 of 2017, to administer, maintain, and ensure compliance with compulsory standards for the purpose of public safety, health, consumer, and environmental protection.

Issued by:

Brian Hatyoka | Head of Communications

Zambia Compulsory Standards Agency