The Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit, Plus SADC Troika, concluded with member states reiterating their regional commitment to the SADC mutual defense pact, wherein an armed attack against one member shall be considered a threat to regional peace and security.
In a communique released by SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi, the summit reaffirmed SADC’s dedication to solidarity, self-determination, and regional cooperation. Reports from ZANIS highlighted that Magosi further emphasized the summit’s focus on the peace and security situations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mozambique.
The summit received updates on the ongoing challenges in the DRC and Mozambique, underscoring regional support towards achieving lasting peace, stability, and security in these nations. Magosi stressed the unwavering commitment to provide both diplomatic and military support to the government and people of the DRC to address the conflict in Eastern DRC.
Additionally, there was a collective pledge to intensify public diplomacy efforts to showcase the successes of SADC Peace Support Missions and counter any negative external narratives that could undermine their effectiveness. The summit expressed support for political and diplomatic processes, including the Luanda Process and the Nairobi Process, aimed at promoting peace and reconciliation in Africa.
Regarding recent correspondence from Rwanda to the United Nations and the African Union Commission regarding support for SAMIDRC, the summit expressed disapproval. However, gratitude was extended to the African Union Commission and the United Nations Security Council for their solidarity and support towards SAMIDRC, which complements ongoing diplomatic and political efforts in the DRC.
President Hakainde Hichilema, Chairperson of the SADC Organ, was commended for convening the Extraordinary Organ Summit and for his leadership in fostering regional cooperation for peace, security, and stability. President Hichilema emphasized the importance of global collaboration with international and regional bodies to address environmental challenges that threaten peace and stability.
He stressed the need for a more stable region to optimize resources towards improving livelihoods, especially in light of climate change exacerbating resource constraints. President Hichilema highlighted the continent’s agenda to mobilize capital, technology, and partnerships for joint ventures, focusing on beneficiation, value addition, job creation, and economic growth.
The remarks were made during the official closing of the extraordinary Summit, which also addressed contributions to SADC missions in the DRC and Mozambique. The summit concluded with a resounding commitment to regional peace, security, and prosperity, emphasizing cooperation and collective action to address challenges and promote sustainable development across the SADC region.
