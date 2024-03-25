Chilufya Tayali is notorious for sustaining a slanderous campaign against President Hakainde Hichilema; accusing him of being responsible for the death of University of Zambia student Vespers, hell-bent on setting the country ablaze and defrauding the nation through privatisation!

Tayali had crossed the red line….. finally! Hichilema was left with little or no choice but to sue sue Tayali in the Lusaka magistrates court for criminal defamation.

Probably sensing that Hichilema was headed for a landslide victory in the forthcoming much anticipated 2021 general elections or probably that the courts would find him guilty and send him to jail, the man mascarading as leader of an opposition political party called for a media briefing and pleaded for forgivenese, pledging to retract all his previous statements against the UPND leader.

“I have just realised that the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema didn’t steal anything during privatisation; it was an omission on my part of which am sorry,” the man was literally in tears.

Our sixth sense immediately alerted us Tayali was merely bluffing and playing to the gallery. We went to greater lengths beseeching Hichilema to simply ignore the apology and allow the lethargic wheels of justice to maintain its course until appropriate punishment was handed-out to him. As a devout believer, Hichilema chose to withdraw the matter before the courts of law and Tayali was let off the hook.

However, it wasn’t long before Tayali was back excitedly wading through his own vomit! He called on the opposition party at the time, UPND, to begin searching for an alternative candidate ahead of the elections as the man affectionately known as HH was headed to prison!

This wasn’t an isolated case at all. In 2018, Tayali caused to unlawfully publish defamatory remarks regarding Hichilema, with intent to injure his reputation by exposing him to hatred, contempt and ridicule let alone damage his good standing in society.

“Ba Lungu please wake up, HH wants to usurp power using civil disobedience and violence…” he had posted on his Facebook page.

As usual this was of course accorded wide coverage by various social media platforms, including electronic and print media. When Hichilema decided to take the matter to court, Tayali called for a media briefing and rendered an emotional apology.

As a forgiving person, Hichilema instead instructed his lawyers to withdraw the case and pursue the route of reconciliation. Little did Hichilema realise he was dealing with a man highly pregnant with murderous hatred for him.

“Hichilema must dis­ap­pear from the po­lit­i­cal land­scape if san­ity is to be re­stored as his un­will­ing­ness to ac­cept elec­tion re­sults and for­give and for­get has in­jected a poi­sonous atmosphere in the nation,” Tayali remained unrepentant.

In the previous years,Tayali had kept referring to the UPND leader as a freemason and dared him to sue him in the courts of law if he so wished. Fed up of this, Hichilema sought solace in the Livingstone High Court where he was granted an injunction restraining Tayali from further defaming him. He equally went heard and sued him to prove his allegations. The matter would keep dragging on in court until 2019 when Hichilema decided to discontinue the case.

What Tayali has been doing has got nothing to do with providing checks and balances or politics; it actually borders on pathological hatred of a highly successful individual belonging to a “wrong tribe”- shilya imitundu!

Now that he’s considering himself safe from the long arm of law in his self-imposed exile, Tayali is all over social media demonising and spewing unguarded hatred against Hichilema, as usual.

Not a single day passes without Tayali saying something bad about Hichilema. The President has really suffered at the hands of this rubble rouser whose behaviour is actually worse than that of a rabid dog! If he’s not calling the President a liar like that inebriated, uncivilized MP that chose to ignore complete decorum and etiquette of the August house by referring to the President in such disparaging terms – there isn’t a question of sycophancy as folks such as Laura Miti might want to make us believe; Tayali is either bashing the President as incompetent, hence his failure to run the country or a dictator who’s wantonly abusing human rights and curtailing civil liberties of the people!

Not so long ago, he referred to Hichilema as a ruthless, vindictive and bitter person who is causing those opposed to his leadership to scatter into exile. Tayali’s Achilles heel is obviously the Shark size of his mouth! How many people has he defamed, maligned or scandalised with impunity? He has chosen a life of exile not because of persecution back home; he’s a suspected criminal running away from the law. He must be smoked-out wherever he’s hibernating and dragged back home to face the law, pronto!

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst