President Hakainde Hichilema has made a significant donation of a state-of-the-art generator to Chitanda Lumamba Adventist Hospital in Central Province, underscoring his commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The donation was presented by Roma Chilengi, Presidential Advisor on Health, on behalf of President Hichilema. Chilengi highlighted that the donation aligns with the commitment made by the President during the commissioning of the facility in October last year.

Professor Chilengi, who also serves as Director General of the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI), emphasized President Hichilema’s dedication to bringing development closer to the people. He cited the decentralization of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) as evidence of this commitment.

In response to the generous donation, Senior Chief Chitanda Lumamba of the Lenje speaking people expressed gratitude to the Head of State for fulfilling his promises. He urged the people in his Chiefdom to protect the equipment and report any instances of vandalism, warning that offenders would face consequences.

Additionally, SDA President of the Northern Zambia Union, Pastor Tommy Namitondo, praised the donation, noting that the generator would significantly enhance the hospital’s operations. He emphasized that increased access to electricity would not only benefit the health facility but also extend to surrounding areas.