The Albinism Foundation of Zambia has issued a poignant reminder of the peril faced by individuals with albinism, who are increasingly becoming targets for human trafficking.

John Chiti, the Technical Advisor of the foundation, emphasized the urgent need for collaborative efforts involving various media platforms and the Human Rights Commission to dispel myths surrounding albinism and educate the public on the plight of individuals with the condition.

In a telephone interview with ZANIS, Mr. Chiti underscored the Foundation’s pivotal role in combating the trafficking of albinos and ensuring their well-being. He stressed the importance of empowering members with educational assistance to enhance their quality of life and opportunities, thereby equipping them with knowledge of their human rights.

“Our members receive educational assistance to improve their lives and opportunities, therefore ensuring that they know their human rights,” stated Mr. Chiti.

Additionally, Mr. Chiti highlighted the Foundation’s provision of free sunscreen to protect against skin cancer, a condition to which individuals with albinism are particularly vulnerable. Moreover, the organization is actively engaged in educating the public about cancer prevention measures.

The alarming rise in incidents of human trafficking and the murder of people living with albinism has prompted widespread concern among various sectors of society. The Albinism Foundation of Zambia’s efforts to address these challenges are crucial in safeguarding the rights and well-being of individuals with albinism in the country.

As the Foundation continues its advocacy and support initiatives, concerted action from stakeholders across all levels is imperative to combat human trafficking and ensure the safety and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their physical attributes.