Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, in an exclusive interview on Hot-FM yesterday, provided insights into Zambia’s recent debt restructuring process and outlined key priorities for the country’s economic recovery. Here are some highlights from the interview:

The UPND government celebrates the successful conclusion of the debt restructuring with Eurobond holders, marking a significant milestone in addressing the country’s US$3.5 billion debt.

Dr. Musokotwane emphasized the complexity of the debt restructuring process, contrasting it with previous initiatives like the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative. Unlike HIPC, where Zambia owed fewer creditors, the current restructuring involved negotiations with various private creditors, making it a challenging endeavor.

While immediate price reductions for essential commodities may not be substantial, the minister assured citizens that some prices would decrease gradually.

Dr. Musokotwane underscored the critical role of international partners, particularly the IMF, in supporting Zambia’s economic stability. Adherence to commitments will be closely monitored, with IMF assessments scheduled every six months.

Despite progress with Eurobond holders, the government continues discussions with commercial banks and local service providers to address outstanding debts.

Looking ahead, Dr. Musokotwane highlighted the importance of increasing copper production and agricultural productivity to boost the economy and enhance food security. He emphasized that failure to meet obligations could jeopardize the debt restructuring program.

The minister cautioned against expecting debt cancellation, emphasizing the need for responsible borrowing and prudent financial management.

Overall, the debt restructuring agreement provides Zambia with an opportunity to prioritize investments for economic growth and stability.

Dr. Musokotwane’s remarks shed light on the complexities of Zambia’s debt situation and the government’s commitment to navigating these challenges while advancing economic development and stability.

Meanwhile Government has expressed concern over the spread of misinformation regarding Zambia’s recently secured debt restructuring deal. Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa emphasized the need for accurate reporting on the matter, citing misinformation circulating on various platforms.

Mweetwa, who also serves as the Information and Media Minister, urged journalists to address the misinformation challenge by providing clear explanations of what the debt restructuring deal entails for the people. His remarks were delivered during the World Vision Zambia Media Awards ceremony in Lusaka, with Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana representing him.

In addition to clarifying the debt restructuring deal, Mweetwa encouraged journalists to prioritize reporting on developmental issues that directly impact the populace, rather than focusing solely on politics.

John Hasse, Chief Executive Officer of World Vision Zambia, reiterated the importance of the media in keeping the public informed about significant developments. Meanwhile, Lorraine Chisanga, Chairperson of the Media Institute of Southern Africa-Zambia (MISA-Zambia), underscored the media’s role in shedding light on inequalities affecting children. Chisanga emphasized that journalists play a crucial role in holding decision-makers accountable for addressing issues affecting children across the country.