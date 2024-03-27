Former Zambian Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Chishimba Kambwili, is reportedly showing signs of improvement while receiving specialized treatment at a hospital in South Africa.

Mr. Kambwili was airlifted to South Africa earlier this year for specialized medical attention, and according to his brother, Mutale Kambwili, his health is steadily improving.

In a telephone interview with ZNBC News from South Africa, Pastor Mutale Kambwili expressed gratitude for the positive progress in his brother’s health. He mentioned that Chishimba Kambwili is looking well and responding positively to the treatment he is receiving.

Furthermore, Pastor Kambwili extended his appreciation to the Zambian government, particularly President Hakainde Hichilema, for facilitating the evacuation of his brother to South Africa for medical care. He also conveyed heartfelt thanks to the Zambian people for their prayers and support during this challenging time.

Chishimba Kambwili’s health condition has been a matter of concern for many, and the news of his improving health brings hope and relief to his family, friends, and well-wishers across the country.

The Kambwili family continues to remain optimistic about his recovery, and they express their gratitude for the outpouring of support and prayers from all corners of Zambia.