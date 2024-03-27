Mporokoso Member of Parliament, Brian Mundubile, has been handed a 30-day suspension for breaching parliamentary privileges and showing contempt towards the institution.

The decision to suspend Mundubile stems from a ruling on a point of order raised on October 6, 2023, by nominated Member of Parliament, Likando Mufalali, and a complaint lodged by Moomba Member of Parliament, Fred Chaatila.

Mundubile’s conduct on the floor of the house, particularly his remarks during a press briefing by the Patriotic Front at the National Assembly media center, was deemed demeaning and reflective of negatively on the character and impartiality of the Second Deputy Speaker, Moses Moyo, in the execution of his duties.

During the proceedings to determine his case, Mundubile defended his actions, citing the lack of alternative avenues to express his grievances and claiming unjust treatment by the presiding officer.

However, in delivering the ruling, First Deputy Speaker, Malungo Chisangano, reminded Mundubile of his responsibilities as a long-serving Member of Parliament and a former leader of the opposition. Chisangano emphasized that while freedom of speech is valued, it does not justify behavior that undermines parliamentary decorum and authority.

Chisangano stressed the importance of exemplary conduct from all parliamentarians, stating that Mundubile’s actions were not above reproach and warranted disciplinary action.