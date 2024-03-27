President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday welcomed His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, the President of the Republic of Botswana, at the Kazungula Bridge border post.

President Masisi’s visit to Zambia marks a crucial moment in the ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries. The meeting between the two leaders provided an opportunity to review and discuss various aspects of cooperation, including enhancing people-to-people connections and strengthening multilateral relations within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

During his working visit, President Masisi engaged in discussions aimed at signing memoranda of understanding across various fields. These agreements are intended to further solidify the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Zambia and Botswana.

President Hichilema expressed his gratitude for President Masisi’s visit and emphasized the importance of fostering strong ties between the two nations. The meeting underscores the commitment of both leaders to promote mutual prosperity and development in the region.