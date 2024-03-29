A clergyman in Zimba district of Southern Province has urged citizens against engaging in irresponsible behavior during the long Easter holiday.

Pilgrim Wesleyan Church Presiding Bishop Juden Siachitema says Christians and citizens should desist from reckless behavior such as alcohol abuse, violence, and immoral acts during the Easter holiday.

Bishop Siachitema said people must instead use the holiday to render a helping hand to needy people in society.

The clergyman said this in an interview with ZANIS in Zimba district ahead of Easter holiday.

“During this period, everyone from different walks of their lives should exercise maximum restraint by living in harmony, love, peace, and unity and will continue to do so especially in this time of drought,” he said.

And Zimba District Commissioner, Robson Mulamfu has urged Zambians to use the Easter holiday to spread messages of peace and avoid any behavior that promotes violence.

He also urged motorists and all road users in the district to exercise maximum care to avoid accidents due to dangerous driving induced by alcohol.

The DC has since directed the police and all other authorities tasked to enforce law and order on the roads to do their best to maintain safety during the Easter holiday.

“Motorists and other road users in Zimba district are strongly advised to be cautious and observe traffic rules as we celebrate the extraordinary life of the risen Christ,” he said.

Easter holiday which is observed by Christians annually starts Friday, March 29, 2024 and ends next Monday April 1st, 2024.