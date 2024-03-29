Students from various institutions of higher learning paid a surprise visit to President Hakainde Hichilema at the Community House to congratulate him on the milestones of debt restructuring and Mopani re-opening.
In a heartening display of appreciation, students from various institutions of higher learning surprised President Hakainde Hichilema with a visit at the Community House yesterday. Their visit was aimed at congratulating the President on the significant milestones achieved in debt restructuring and the reopening of Mopani.
Approximately 1000 students representing several universities, including the University of Zambia, Copperbelt University, National Institute of Public Administration, Evelyn Hone College, and Natural Resource Development College, gathered to express their gratitude and support for the recent accomplishments.
Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, President Hichilema, expressed his appreciation for the surprise visit. He emphasized the commitment of his administration to serve the nation diligently, striving to address various challenges for the betterment of Zambia. He particularly highlighted the importance of economic growth, job creation, and business opportunities for the youth.
“We don’t want imwe ba Monk and Momas to graduate and there are no jobs, awe,” President Hichilema remarked, underlining the government’s dedication to ensuring employment opportunities for graduates.
The President also assured the students of continued support for education and social welfare programs, citing the recent debt relief as a means to bolster the education sector and enhance social services such as healthcare.
NACOSU Chairperson, Mr. Michelo Chizombe, commended the debt relief initiative, emphasizing its potential to catalyze further improvements in the education sector. Additionally, representatives from student unions, including Joseph Musonda from UNZASU and Vincent Sakala from NIPASU, praised the increased allocation to higher education.
During the event, President Hichilema engaged in discussions with the students, fostering a direct dialogue between the youth and the government. The students expressed their delight at having the opportunity to interact with the President, with one remarking on the historical significance of the visit.
“Let’s be honest, no president in the history of our nation has ever had people visit their home. This says a lot about the future of His Excellency,” commented one student.
Another student praised President Hichilema’s commitment to economic development and hailed him as a leader with genuine intentions for Zambia’s progress.
“The test of a visionary leader is what you are going through, Mr. President,” said one of the youth, expressing admiration for President Hichilema’s resilience in the face of economic challenges and crises.
“You inherited a collapsed economy in the presence of COVID-19, sooner than later, Cholera pandemic, as if it’s not enough, drought hit the country, but you stood firm to your true vision to arrest the the economic hardships through closing all the potholes of corruption, further cementing it with debt restructuring deal. My prayer to you sir is that you stay longer with good health, may God bless you sir. I can’t wait to see the re-designed Lusaka City in the next 10 years,” he said.
The visit by students underscores the growing optimism and support for President Hichilema’s administration, as he navigates the path towards economic recovery and social development in Zambia.
We can achieve a lot if we pull together. Let’s get away from negativity and PhD (Pull him/her Down) mindset. That way, we can have genuine 10, 20, 30 years development plans. At the moment we only plan for 5 years. Those plans are centred around re-election and without regard to what the next administration and indeed future generations will inherit.
During PF, there could have been police cadres meetings and a funeral at UNZA today.
Look now under HH, students didn’t even urinate to president wall fence. Free country.
Very soon you hear that the structuring wasn’t done in full. We have cerebrating this structuring many times. This will be the 3rd if not 4th… 1. When few months after election we cerebratef.. 2rd we imf came and gave us usd 1billion and told have we have restructured.. We cerebrated and danced.. 3rd last June 2023 we cerebrated when musokotwane said this is done and dusted….
Now I’m tired of cerebrating… I will just watch this
Keep on celebrating as long as the episodes are of the national interest.
Any little development is worth appreciating. That is the way forward. Go go the people’s
PRESIDENT.
That is the most important group to dialogue with,……….
The student body, they are our future leaders……..
Not those dinasors from the clique and tribal supremacists gangs that make up the PF…….
Mr President, can you make a a habit to dialogue with students, for a few hours , when ever you travel within zambia………
The message of no corruption, hard work, patronisim and personal sacrifice for mother zambia should be the message they must get used to………
Posted by UPND media. Goes to show you something.
It’s NOT possible for anyone to surprise visit a president at State House or indeed the so called community house.
Whilst we celebrate debt restructuring, let’s be factual and honest. UPND gathered students, gave them some money and ferried them to HH. No surprise what what here.
Only worried about re-election and whatever happens after that he doesn’t care…and why are they celebrating….its mind boggling…do they not understand what debt restructuring is…..i restructured my bebt in taxes with IRS and am still paying…..
It wasn’t a surprise visit. Where were the shushushu if they couldn’t inform the President of this large grouping