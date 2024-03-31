Today’s Scripture

His favor lasts a lifetime.

Psalm 30:5, NIV

Supersede

Friend, God’s favor upon your life is not for a few years, just for when you’re in your twenties or thirties. No, His favor is for as long as you’re breathing. We can all look back and see these moments of favor where God opened doors we could never open. He had you at the right place to meet your spouse. He promoted you when you weren’t next in line. He healed you when it didn’t look good. The good news is God never does His greatest feats in your yesterdays; they’re always in your tomorrows. Yes, we should celebrate and be grateful for what He’s done. But He’s taking you from glory to glory. Your future is going to supersede anything you’ve seen in the past. The Scripture says, “You haven’t seen, heard, or imagined what God has in store for those who love Him.” That’s why we can live with expectancy, excited, hopeful, and full of praise. You’re about to step into one of these moments of favor that takes you to a new level of your destiny.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You are the Most High God and that Your favor toward me lasts for my lifetime. Thank You that my future is going to supersede what I’ve seen in my past. I declare that I am going to live with a great expectancy for what is coming. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

joel Osteen Ministries