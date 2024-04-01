The proposed subdivision and sale of Stand number 1346 Kwacha Grounds has sparked widespread opposition among residents of Ndola.

Ndola Central Member of Parliament Frank Tayali has emphasized the importance of preserving community spaces and fostering a brighter future for Ndola Central and beyond.

” Kwacha Grounds holds significant value.as a strategic reserve for sporting and recreational amenities, which play a crucial role in fostering community unity and well-being, ” he said.

He has advised stakeholders to prioritize the preservation and enhancement of Kwacha Grounds instead of sacrificing it for commercial gain.

Tayali, who is also Minister of Transport and Logistics, has proposed innovative approaches such as Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) or long-term land leases to attract developers for investing in modern sporting infrastructure.

He emphasized the need for a strong declaration that Kwacha Grounds must never be sold, underlining its significance as more than just a piece of land but as a symbol of community identity and well-being.