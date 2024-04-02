The Barotse Royal Establishment has announced that this year’s Kuomboka ceremony will be graced by Mwinelubemba Chitimukulu Kanyanta-manga II of the Bemba Speaking People.

Ngambela Mukela Manyando made the announcement today in limulunga Royal Village during a news briefing.

Ngambela Manyando said the invitation of Mwinelubemba to grace the Kuomboka this year results from the the invitation which was extended to His Majesty the Litunga, King of Barotseland last year in which Litunga was the Guest of Honor at the Ukusefya pa Ng’wena ceremony of the Bemba speaking in Northern Province.

Ngambela Manyando underscored the importance of cultural exchange among traditional systems of Zambia which are critically beneficial. Ngambela Mukela Manyando also appealed to the people of Barotseland and community to give visitors a good hospitality during their visit at this year’s kuomboka.

Kuomboka ceremony is the movement of the Litunga, King of Barotseland, from the flood plains Lealui (the Winter capital) to the higher ground in Limulunga (the summer capital), paddled in a gaint traditional boat called Nalikwanda.

As a result of drought, this year’s Kuomboka ceremony will take place from Lealui to Mulamba harbour in Mongu on 20th April, 2024.