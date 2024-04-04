The Ministry of Community Development and Social Services says it targets to support 4,403 beneficiaries in Mambwe district on the Zambia Rapid Emergency Response Assessment.

District Social Welfare Officer, Edwin Mwewa, said the Emergency Response Assessment is meant to help households affected by the severe dry spell.

Mr Mwewa said rapid assessment and enumeration are critical in providing a timely and accurate understanding of the impact of the current shocks.

He said eligible households will be identified through listing and enumeration of potential beneficiaries which will be conducted using self-selection by community members in the affected communities.

Mr Mwewa said support to the eligible beneficiaries will be provided in form of cash and in-kind adding that all payments of the shock response will be paid digitally through the beneficiary’s preferred mobile network with a phone number registered in their name.

He said the rapid emergency response will target poor and vulnerable households that are not on any social protection programme and are affected by the drought and other major shocks.

Mr Mwewa said the rapid emergency response will also target households headed by the aged persons, households with a pregnant or lactating mother or has a child aged below two years old.

Others to be targeted are households with chronically ill persons, households with moderate and severe disabilities as well as beneficiaries of the Food Security Pack Programme(FSP).

He said beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer Programme will also be supported under the rapid emergency response but will not be enumerated as their names were already in the Zambia Integrated Social Protection Information System (ZISPIS).