Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) has issued a statement in response to media reports alleging a mine accident resulting in the deaths of two miners at the Chingola Open Pit (COP) number 5 on March 30, 2024. While expressing sympathy for the families of the deceased miners, KCM clarified that the COP 5 mine operation, also known as overburden number 5 (OB5), does not belong to KCM.

According to the statement issued by Shapi Shachinda, General Manager Corporate Affairs at KCM, although COP 5 was once a KCM operation area, it is currently not under the company’s ownership or management.

KCM emphasized its commitment to enforcing safety and security measures across all its operational areas to protect the lives of its employees, as well as the surrounding communities. These measures align with safety protocols mandated by the government-run Mine Safety Department (MSD).