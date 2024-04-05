Luke Fleurs, a South African footballer was shot dead in a car hijacking, police say.

Messages of grief and condolences flooded social media platforms following the heartbreaking news of the hijacking and murder of 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs center-back player, Luke Fleurs. The tragic incident, which occurred in Johannesburg, has left the football community and the nation in mourning.

Kaizer Chiefs announced the devastating news via their official Facebook page, expressing profound sadness over the untimely loss of Luke Fleurs. The club revealed that Fleurs was accosted during a hijacking incident on Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place at a petrol station in the Johannesburg suburb of Florida.

The 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs star was waiting to be attended to when he was approached by unknown gunmen, who ordered him to get out of the vehicle.

“The suspects pointed at him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body,” Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told local media.

One of the suspects is reported to have fled the scene with Fleurs’ car after the shooting.

Fleurs, a native of Cape Town, rose through the ranks of South African football, showcasing his talent from a young age. His journey from playing in the streets to representing top clubs like SuperSport United and eventually Kaizer Chiefs captured the hearts of many. Despite his promising career, Fleurs’ life was tragically cut short, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and excellence on the field.

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC, Anroux Marais, expressed deep sorrow at the loss of the young football star. Marais highlighted Fleurs’ remarkable journey in the sport, emphasizing his contributions to South African football at various levels. Fleurs’ sudden demise serves as a stark reminder of the harsh realities of crime in the country, leaving a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans.

Social media platforms became a space for tributes and remembrances as individuals mourned the loss of Fleurs. Chelsea Roberts, in a heartfelt post, described Fleurs as a shining light whose passion and perseverance inspired many. Others, like Bruce Nadin, lamented the tragic end of a promising career and called attention to the pervasive violence plaguing South Africa.

The news of Fleurs’ death sent shockwaves throughout the football fraternity, with condolences pouring in from various quarters. SuperSport United, where Fleurs began his professional career, extended their sympathies to the Fleurs family and the Kaizer Chiefs community. The tragic incident prompted South Africa’s Minister of Sports and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, to express his sadness and call for action against violent crime.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has initiated a thorough investigation into Fleurs’ murder and the subsequent hijacking. Despite the outpouring of grief and support, the perpetrators remain at large as no arrests have been made thus far.