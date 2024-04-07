Today’s Scripture

Boaz replied, “But I also know about everything you have done for your mother-in-law since the death of your husband.…May the LORD the God of Israel, under whose wings you have come to take refuge, reward you fully for what you have done.”

Ruth 2:11–12, NLT

Under His Wings

Friend, Ruth was widowed at a young age but committed to caring for her mother-in-law, Naomi. Her dreams were shattered. She could have been bitter, but instead she had a heart after God and had made Him her refuge. She would get up early every morning and go to the fields to pick up leftover grain. It looked like she would always struggle. But God sees what you’ve been through. You may be at a disadvantage, but God is not at a disadvantage. He controls the universe. He caused Boaz, one of the wealthiest men in that area, to see her, fall in love, and marry her. She went from working in the field to owning the field.

Don’t believe the lies that you’re stuck. You’re not limited by what’s happened to you, what you didn’t get, who wasn’t there for you. Just keep being your best, putting God first. The right people are going to notice you. He is arranging things in your favor, ordering your steps. New doors are going to open. Some suddenlies, promotion, opportunities will catapult you to a new level.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You know every hardship and hurt, every unfair and difficult situation I have faced. I choose to believe that You have more blessings and favor for me than I can dream. I believe that I have come under Your wings and some suddenlies are coming my way. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen Ministries