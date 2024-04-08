A somber atmosphere envelops the University of Zambia (UNZA) community following the tragic electrocution of Margaret Chibesakunda, a 22-year-old third-year Public Administration student. The incident occurred the night of April 6 at approximately 21:30 hours within the confines of the UNZA Great East Road Campus, October Hostels.

According to Rae Hamoonga, the Police Spokesperson, Chibesakunda suffered fatal injuries while attempting to plug her phone charger. The attempt resulted in a sudden electric shock, causing severe burns to her neck, right elbow, and leg.

In a statement released by Hamoonga, it was confirmed that Chibesakunda’s lifeless body has been transported to the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary pending further investigation, including a postmortem examination and funeral arrangements.

The untimely demise of Chibesakunda has reignited concerns over the safety and maintenance of electrical infrastructure within the university premises. Students have expressed dismay over the substandard condition of electrical connections, citing missing plugs, sockets, and adaptors, as well as exposed wires without adequate protection.

The tragic incident underscores the urgent need for UNZA management to address the precarious state of electrical installations across campus. The safety and well-being of students should be a top priority, and immediate measures must be taken to prevent similar accidents in the future.

As the UNZA community mourns the loss of Margaret Chibesakunda, calls for accountability and proactive measures to ensure the safety of students resonate louder than ever. This devastating loss serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of prioritizing infrastructure maintenance and student welfare within educational institutions.

Meanwhile the University of Zambia Management says it has put place measures to ensure Police and other relevant authorities conduct investigations on the case of electrocution of Margaret Chibesakunda.

UNZA Registrar Theresa Chalwe said a detailed report on the matter will be issued once investigations are concluded.

She has appealed to members of the public to respect the privacy of the bereaved family as investigations are being conducted.

Ms. Chalwe said the family of Ms Chibesakunda has been contacted, and the University has offered to give support in any way possible to the bereaved family.