President Hakainde Hichilema said his trip to China last September has resulted in a number of development projects being implemented in Zambia.

President Hichilema said the de-watering of Shaft 28 in Luanshya is just one of many projects that have been embarked on since he engaged Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last year.

Speaking at State House when Chinese Deputy Minister in the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party’s –CPC- Central Committee Li Mingxiang paid a courtesy call on him. President Hichilema praised the Chinese ruling party for being behind the Asian country’s success.

He said the UPND has a lot to learn from the Chinese Communist Party which has been ruling China since the 1940s.

And Mr. Li said his trip to Zambia is aimed at cementing the relations between the CPC and the UPND.

Mr. Li said Zambia and China have historically been close and there is need for the CPC and UPND to enhance the relations.

And UPND Acting National Chairperson, Collins Maoma said the ruling party is ready to work with the CPC in many areas.

ZNBC