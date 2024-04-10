President Hakainde Hichilema said his trip to China last September has resulted in a number of development projects being implemented in Zambia.
President Hichilema said the de-watering of Shaft 28 in Luanshya is just one of many projects that have been embarked on since he engaged Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last year.
Speaking at State House when Chinese Deputy Minister in the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party’s –CPC- Central Committee Li Mingxiang paid a courtesy call on him. President Hichilema praised the Chinese ruling party for being behind the Asian country’s success.
He said the UPND has a lot to learn from the Chinese Communist Party which has been ruling China since the 1940s.
And Mr. Li said his trip to Zambia is aimed at cementing the relations between the CPC and the UPND.
Mr. Li said Zambia and China have historically been close and there is need for the CPC and UPND to enhance the relations.
And UPND Acting National Chairperson, Collins Maoma said the ruling party is ready to work with the CPC in many areas.
Mwezokana! China is an all weather friend. Even this planned Lusaka-Ndola Road should have been given to the Chinese including road repairs.
Manje it was IMF this, IMF that! Chaii
China is part of the IMF- in fact it is now the second biggest contributor after the US.
…….
Just leave the business of being president to HH……..
Zambia can not be in better hands…….
Forwadee 2031………
ECL delivered more from China relations:
1. New Mulungushi conference Center
2.KK international Airport
3. Simon Kapwepwe international airport
4. Lusaka- Ndola Dual Carriage road( UPND have just jumped on it)
5. Solwezi Chingola Road
6. Other roads connecting provinces
7. Levy Mwanawasa Teaching hospital upgrade
8. Maina Soko military hospital upgrade
9. Government offices
10. Kafue Gorge power station
And many more too numerous to mention.
Benzokana, now… yaba. You people, please use China to build our infrastructure please.. these IMF / World Bank are evil organisations to make sure African nations are in forever debts so that they can remote control any president who is elected. Beggars aren’t choosers. China can build mega modern cities, roads etc for us mwebantu wake up please!!!! Take advantage of them since they are desperate of our resources. Swallow your pride ba govt