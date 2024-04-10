State House welcomed His Excellency Milos Vystrcil, Speaker of the Senate of the Czech Republic, and his delegation , as they embarked on a mission to explore business opportunities in Zambia. Leading a contingent of Czech business leaders, Speaker Vystrcil expressed his commitment to fostering stronger cooperation between the two nations across various sectors of the economy.

During the courtesy call, President Hichilema conveyed his delight at hosting the Czech delegation, emphasizing the country’s dedication to expanding business, investment, and trade opportunities across multiple sectors. Reflecting on the longstanding relationship between Zambia and the Czech Republic, dating back to the liberation movement era, both parties affirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and collaboration.

Speaker Vystrcil highlighted the Czech Republic’s determination to bolster mutual collaborations with Zambia, citing the country’s stability under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership. He announced that the Czech Republic has already allocated approximately 7 million Euros for the development of Zambia’s forestry sector, showcasing their commitment to supporting Zambia’s economic growth and development.

In response, President Hichilema expressed gratitude for the Czech Republic’s investment in Zambia’s economic and social sectors. He also extended appreciation to the European Union and the Czech Republic for their support in facilitating Zambia’s debt restructuring deal, which had previously posed challenges to economic development.

Furthermore, President Hichilema underscored the importance of global cooperation in promoting peace, stability, and security worldwide, emphasizing Zambia’s commitment to contributing to these efforts.

The visit by Speaker Vystrcil and the Czech delegation underscores the growing interest of international partners in Zambia’s economic potential and the government’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships. As Zambia continues to attract foreign investment and expand its economic horizons, collaborations with countries like the Czech Republic are poised to play a pivotal role in driving sustainable development and prosperity for all.