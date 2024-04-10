In today’s digitally connected world, divorce rates globally, including in Zambia, have surged, reaching close to seventy-seven thousand cases in recent years. The proliferation of inappropriate messaging through platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter has played a significant role in undermining the sanctity of marriage, eroding trust and intimacy. This breakdown extends beyond individual relationships, contributing to social issues such as gender-based violence.

President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized the need for collective action to combat gender-based violence and rising divorce rates. He called upon various sectors, including the church, traditional leaders, civil society, and community organizations, to bolster marriage counseling services. His emphasis on individual commitment to upholding marriage values and fostering peace within relationships underscores the importance of strengthening marital bonds.

Continued awareness campaigns on gender-based violence are crucial in addressing underlying issues contributing to marital discord. These efforts challenge harmful attitudes and behaviors, creating a more supportive environment for couples. At the heart of this societal malaise lies a disregard for the institution of marriage and the values it represents, threatening social cohesion.

The recent audios circulating on social media featuring the Justice Minister have sparked anxiety among Zambian society members, with some calling for the minister’s resignation. However, it’s essential to uphold the presumption of innocence until solid evidence is gathered. While this situation reflects daily experiences for many, the moral imperative remains not to abuse one’s position or status to disrupt households or marriages. The involvement of the minister in such stories, although unrelated to his work life, undermines public confidence and trust. Leaders are expected to uphold high moral standards both personally and professionally.

Additionally, there has been a concerning increase in suicides linked to substance abuse, such as doom. This underscores the deteriorating moral fabric of society and the escalating prevalence of mental health issues. It’s imperative to reassess our societal values to address underlying factors contributing to these alarming trends.

The proliferation of information, facilitated by technological advancements, has also played a role in the erosion of moral values. Unlike in the past, where access to information was limited, today’s digital landscape exposes individuals to various influences, potentially compromising traditional moral standards.

Corporate environments, once perceived as places of professionalism, are increasingly witnessing instances of corporate incest, where inappropriate relationships flourish. The acceptance of practices like partners not checking each other’s phones contributes to marital breakdowns, particularly in defense wings (correctional service, army, ZAF, ZNS, and the Zambia police), schools, and medical institutions.

Furthermore, the diminishing respect for marriage as the fundamental unit of society is troubling. Inappropriate communication, including text messages, is often overlooked under the guise of freedom of association. However, the repercussions extend beyond divorce, impacting the emotional well-being of children raised in broken families.

In addressing these challenges, collective action is essential. President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for collaboration across various sectors to combat declining moral fibre and support marriage counseling services is commendable. It underscores the need for a holistic approach involving community leaders, civil society, and individuals to restore and uphold moral values within society. Only through concerted efforts can we preserve the sanctity of marriage and rebuild the moral fiber of our communities.

As members of society, it’s our responsibility to reaffirm our commitment to marriage sanctity and family values, rejecting messaging that undermines marital integrity. By investing in marriage counseling services and addressing root causes of marital strife, we can safeguard family life and foster a more harmonious society.

The erosion of moral fibre extends beyond the realms of personal relationships and public figures; it permeates various aspects of modern life. One critical aspect is the media landscape, where sensationalism and the pursuit of higher viewership often lead to the dissemination of morally questionable content. This constant bombardment of sensationalized narratives and skewed representations can desensitize individuals to ethical considerations, further contributing to the decay of moral values.

Moreover, the education system plays a pivotal role in shaping the moral compass of future generations. However, the focus on academic achievement sometimes overlooks the importance of instilling values such as integrity, empathy, and respect for others. As a result, young people may lack the necessary moral foundation to navigate the complexities of adult life, leading to ethical dilemmas and moral lapses.

Another factor exacerbating the erosion of moral fibre is the influence of popular culture, which often glorifies materialism, hedonism, and instant gratification. Mainstream media, including music, movies, and social media influencers, promote lifestyles centered around consumption and self-indulgence, often at the expense of ethical considerations and social responsibility.

Furthermore, economic disparities and socio-political instability can fuel moral decay by breeding resentment, distrust, and disillusionment within society. When individuals feel marginalized or disenfranchised, they may resort to unethical behavior as a means of survival or retaliation against perceived injustices.

From the foregoing we can extrapolate that the decay of moral fibre represents a multifaceted challenge that requires concerted efforts from various stakeholders, including policymakers, educators, media professionals, and community leaders. By fostering a culture of integrity, empathy, and social responsibility, we can begin to reverse the tide of moral decay and build a more just, compassionate, and resilient society for today’s and future generations.

Eng. Chaliafya Katungula

Forestry expert

Concerned Zambian Citizen