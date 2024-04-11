President Hakainde Hichilema inaugurated the 60-megawatt Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Itimpi Solar Plant in Kitwe. The completion of this project in record time garnered applause, with congratulations extended to the company for their remarkable achievement.

The commissioning of the Itimpi Solar Plant comes at a critical juncture as Zambia and the surrounding region face a severe power shortage, posing threats to energy, food, and ultimately national security. President Hichilema emphasized the timeliness of this initiative, especially amidst the challenges posed by the El Niño-induced impacts on hydroelectric power.

In his address, President Hichilema underscored the importance of diversifying the energy sector in response to the effects of climate change. He highlighted the government’s commitment to bolstering the economy, which necessitates increased energy capacity to support various sectors.

The investment by CEC in the Itimpi Solar Plant is hailed as a significant milestone in achieving diversification within the energy sector, with the potential to mitigate the current power deficit in the country.

Energy Minister Peter Kapala echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the plant’s timely contribution to promoting alternative energy sources, which will help alleviate the power shortfall in Zambia.

CEC Managing Director Owen Silavwe emphasized the need for collaboration among energy sector players, particularly in light of the current drought conditions. He stressed the importance of working together to meet the growing demand for power in the country.

London Mwafulilwa, the Chairperson of the CEC Board, highlighted the positive socio-economic impact of the project, noting that over one thousand jobs were created during the construction phase, further demonstrating the tangible benefits of investing in renewable energy infrastructure.

The commissioning of the Itimpi Solar Plant not only marks a significant step forward in addressing Zambia’s energy challenges but also sets a precedent for sustainable development and cooperation within the energy sector.