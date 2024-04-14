Rainford Kalaba, the former Zambia National Team captain has been left in a critical condition after a tragic accident on Saturday April 13,2024 along the Great North Road at Kafue S Corners near Kafue Quarry.
According to Police Public Relations Officer,Rae Hamoonga, the incident involved a Howo truck horse with registration number AIC 805 and trailer number BAC 9540 and an unregistered Mercedes Benz car.
Mr. Muyunda Isaac, aged 32 years, of Kamwala South, was driving the Howo truck whilst a woman identified as Charlene Mkandawire was driving a Mercedes Benz car, unregistered, from south to north direction.Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident.The passenger Rainford Kalaba, aged 38 years, of Mufurira, Copperbelt Province, was onboard the Mercedes Benz vehicle. He sustained suspected internal injuries and was promptly transported to UTH for urgent medical attention.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident occurred as a result of improper overtaking by the Benz car, leading to a collision with the oncoming truck.
Following the accident, Reuben Kamanga, Vice President and General Secretary of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), rushed from Choma to the UTH in Lusaka to visit Rainford Kalaba. Kalaba, a former Chipolopolo captain and 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winner, is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at UTH in critical condition.
Kamanga appealed to the football community to pray for Kalaba’s recovery. Earlier, FAZ youth development officer Clifford Mulenga, alongside former national team players and technical staff, also visited Kalaba at the hospital.
The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences of reckless driving. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident as families and the football community await updates on Kalaba’s condition.
This is so sad. RATSA needs to enhance road safety by changes in traffic rules such as use of headlights to increase visibility of on-coming traffic on national roads at all times including day time. I dont know what time this tragedy took place, but i’m usually amazed at how few vehicles use lights at dawn/dusk, during rains and when there’s cloud cover. This could help reduce accidents as visibility of oncoming traffic improves. And please get delivery motorcyclists to do the same AT ALL TIMES EVERYWHERE.
YES Steve you have a point. Here in Europe we use dim lights during day time making it easier to see oncoming traffic even when the visibility is POOR, FOG etc
