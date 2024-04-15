President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday opened the James Lawless Aeromedical Centre in Chifubu Township in Ndola, an institution under the Zambia Flying Doctor Services. This institution was neglected for years, but due to prudent use of resources, this institution has been resuscitated so that it can provide health services to far-flung areas that are difficult to access.

“To you all our citizens, with the debt restructuring deal done, your vote will allow us to construct more health facilities and schools across the country. Your vote will allow us to continue creating more jobs and business opportunities for all,”President Hichilema said

President Hakainde Hichilema has directed that the medical equipment at the Zambia Flying Doctor Services Aeromed James Lawless Centre in Ndola on the Copperbelt Province, be replicated in all health centers in the country.

President Hichilema observed that the X-Ray machinery at the centre, is not only affordable but technologically superior, vital for enhanced service delivery.

The Head of State was happy with the innovation and ingenuity in the business model of running the institution on a structure of the private sector model.

President Hichilema said this when he toured the Aeromed Centre in Ndola where he was impressed with the transformation at the institution.

President Hichilema further commended the leadership and team at the health institution for the job well done in ensuring that the revival of the Flying Doctor Service is not in vain.

The Head of State, noted that it is vital to provide quality health services to citizens not only in urban areas but also in remote and hard to reach areas.

“What is impressive is the thought processes of thinking outside the box. It is a good example of what can be done to all public institutions,” President Hichilema said.

The President also commended the Ministry of Health for pushing the revival of the Flying Doctor Service which had been discontinued.

He stressed the importance of good leaderships being key to building institutions.

“If government operation becomes derelict, even the private sector gets dragged down, but when standards are pushed as the Zambia Flying Doctor Services Aeromed James Lawless Centre then, service delivery is improved’’, President Hichilema noted.