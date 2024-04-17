By Leemans L. Nyirenda

Don’t pass judgment on President Hakainde Hichilema before the final whistle. He has 90 minutes to play the game and the Coach is not Uka or A Lungu. It’s the people of Zambia who decide to substitute a prolific striker like President HH at a general election.

How do you substitute a Mbappe or Barbara Banda who is scoring in every game putting Zambia 30 points clear on top of the league?

Does it mean when you are in opposition, it’s just to oppose everything?

I however, I wish to 100 percent agree with our colleagues in the opposition that space for the opposition to oppose has shrunk. But for which reasons? Soon they will have nothing left to oppose. I do not know what Kalaba, Lungu and Nawakwi would have been opposing if the Lord had blessed the country with good rains because HH fixed the loadshedding and we even forgot

about Load Shedding in Zambia.

He revives a new mine Mopani: you oppose.

He builds a new solar plant in Kitwe: you oppose.

Provide free education: you oppose.

Meal allowances for university students: opposed.

Student allowances to be removed when “alebwelelapo” comes back to power. UUUHHHHH Wena Man? Which power? Where? Anyway dreams are allowed.

The game started in August 2021 and will end in August 2026 giving us 60 months. 30 months which half of 60 is February 2024. We are now in April 2024 meaning the game has just begun its 2nd half.

Tekanyani! Imwe Ba Lungu Naba Uka. Bola ni 90 minutes