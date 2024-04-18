Press release of ZCCM-IH Minority Shareholders

1. Background

In our press release of 10 November 2023 Appendix 1, we raised questions about the long closure of the Kasenseli gold mine. They followed strange and totally unfair accusations against ZCCM-IH, the withdrawal of a so-called social licence by Mines Minister Kabuswe that does not exist in any other Zambian mine, recurring rumours of illegal gold mining inside and outside the perimeter of the ZCCM-IH concession, the initial objective given to ZCCM-IH of supporting the kwacha with the exploitation of Zambian gold,…

2. Surreal deadlines

On 23 october 2021, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe has suspended operations and said “What I can tell you is that the new dawn government always has the best interest of the nation and workers at heart. This is not a decision that will take forever. We have given ourselves maybe within a month to be able to resolve all the issues” (Appendix 2). Two and a half years later, the mine is still closed. The Minister recently announced that it would reopen at the end of February 2024. Now on social networks, a new deadline is given for the end of June 2024 with endless discussions with Chief Chibwika, who is described as “ greedy ”.

3. The poor people of Mwinilunga urge reopening

On 6 April 2023, Mwinilunga town Council Chairperson Jonathan Chinyimba has called upon President Hakainde Hichilema to quickly push up reopening of Kasenseli Gold mine. He said the delay has caused the people of Mwinilunga to remain in poverty, and

remain without employment as youths are crying day and night. (Appendix 3)

4. The situation has gone on long enough: Chief Chibwika is irresponsible, selfish and greedy We are aware of the customary rules between the Chiefs and the Zambian government. However, we are flabbergasted by the posture and actions of irresponsible Chief Chibwika who is seriously damaging the interests of his community, who has absolutely no consideration or care for the poor people of his Chiefdom, or for the interests of the country, when the GRZ is struggling to try to stem the collapse of the kwacha and improve the living conditions of the zambian poor people.

This is why we request the GRZ to intervene as soon as possible to finally reopen the Kasenseli mine despite the shady prevarication and current attitude of Chief Chibwika. His status as Chief is now totally discredited and undermined by his irresponsible,selfish and greedy behaviour and by his actions, which are contrary to the interests of his own Subjects and of the Country.

Issued by:

Thierry CHARLES

Spokesperson of Minority Shareholders of ZCCM-IH

17 April 2024, FRANCE.