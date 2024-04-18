The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) of Zambia has emphasized that the public should benefit from properties forfeited due to dubious acquisition, a sentiment echoed by Deputy State Chief Advocate Margaret Chitundu.
During an inspection of forfeited properties in Lusaka’s State Lodge area, valued at over K9 million , Chitundu led a team comprising officers from the NPA and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC). These properties belong to Chiyeso, the daughter of former President Edgar Lungu.
The forfeited properties consist of two farms featuring a high-cost house, four chicken runs, and three flats. Chitundu stated that these assets, now under state ownership, will serve the interests of Zambians. They will either be rented out or repurposed as rehabilitation centers for the DEC.
Chali Mbewe-Hambayi, the NPA’s Public Relations Officer, affirmed the institutions’ dedication to combating financial crimes. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that individuals involved in criminal activities do not profit from their illicit actions.
In a judgment delivered, the court was on firm ground that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had successfully made out its case for non-conviction-based forfeiture of tainted property.
According to the investigations, it was revealed that the Account belonging to Ms Chiyeso Lungu had no significant transactions from the time it was opened until around mid-2018 when it started being used as a salary account as shown in the Bank Statement exhibited during court proceedings.
These assets, acquired through illicit means, will now be fortified by the state as part of the efforts to dismantle criminal networks and ensure justice is served.
The forfeiture of Chiyeso Lungu’s properties underscores the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies and the justice system to combatting money laundering and holding perpetrators accountable. This action sends a clear message that illegal activities will not be tolerated, and those who engage in criminal behavior will face severe consequences.
NPA commended the diligent work of the investigators and prosecutors involved in this case, whose dedication and perseverance have led to this significant milestone in the fight against crime. Their efforts reflect the tireless pursuit of justice and the protection of our communities from harm.
The public was urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals involved in financial crimes.
Lease them out to responsible tenants on behalf of GRZ………