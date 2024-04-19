In a bid to address the rising prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among students, the Copperbelt University (CBU) main campus in Kitwe has been distributing over 5,000 condoms every month. This initiative comes as the university grapples with a student population of approximately 15,000.

According to Charity Kaziya, the Acting Head of Public Health at CBU, the condom distribution program aims to tackle the alarming rates of STIs prevalent among students. Kaziya emphasized that the distribution is facilitated by a team of 50 trained peer educators, ensuring accessibility for all students.

Kaziya further explained that the university has observed a notable uptick in sexual activities among students, prompting the establishment of a youth-friendly corner within the public health office. This dedicated space will provide students with essential information on sexual and reproductive health, fostering a supportive environment for addressing related concerns.

Additionally, the CBU Public Health Department has identified a concerning trend regarding the misuse of emergency contraceptives, commonly referred to as morning-after pills, among students. Matildah Lukwesa, a CBU Midwife, highlighted this issue, stating that the university is actively undertaking door-to-door family planning services to combat the misuse of emergency contraceptives.

The proactive measures undertaken by CBU are meant to promote the health and well-being of its student body. By offering comprehensive sexual health services and education, CBU aims to empower students to make informed decisions and prioritize their health.