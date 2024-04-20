Measles has struck Chasefu District, situated in the Eastern Province of Zambia, with 33 suspected cases reported in the area, indicating an ongoing outbreak.

According to Jacob Banda, the District Surveillance Officer, among the 11 samples collected and sent to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka for examination, four have tested positive for measles. Banda revealed this information during an Epidemic Preparedness Meeting held at Emusa Day Secondary School.

Banda emphasized that the confirmation of two positive tests out of five suspected cases solidifies the existence of the outbreak. The first case was reported in March at Lusuntha Rural Health Center, and since then, there has been a concerning increase in cases.

Furthermore, Banda disclosed that an outbreak of rash in Phikamalaza has also been recorded, although it has not yet been officially classified as measles.

In response to the outbreak, Aaron Mwango, the Chasefu District Health Director, stated that his office is strategizing to engage the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) to contain the spread of the disease. This proactive measure aims to swiftly address the situation and prevent further escalation of the outbreak.

The health authorities in Chasefu District are working diligently to implement containment measures and ensure the safety and well-being of the community members. Efforts are underway to provide necessary medical interventions and raise awareness about preventive measures against measles.