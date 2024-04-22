In a significant boost to Zambia’s efforts towards food security, commercial farmers have delivered over 6,000 metric tonnes of early maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) under the Early Maize Programme.

The delivery, equivalent to 121,614 fifty-kilogram bags of non-genetically modified Grade A white maize, marks a crucial milestone in the country’s response to the prevailing drought situation. This achievement comes after Republican President Hakainde Hichilema launched the early maize harvest programme on March 18th, 2024, at SADOT Farms in Mkushi District.

Under the auspices of this special programme, 55 commercial farmers were contracted to cultivate maize, aiming to address the challenges posed by the drought and bolster national food security. The FRA’s target procurement stands at 146,000 metric tonnes, with the recent delivery of 6,080.73 metric tonnes representing a significant step towards meeting this goal.

The remaining balance is anticipated to be delivered by the conclusion of June this year, ensuring a steady supply of maize to replenish national strategic food reserves.

Initiated by the government through the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), in collaboration with the FRA, the Early Maize Programme serves as a strategic intervention to supplement existing initiatives aimed at ensuring sustained national food security.

Beyond mitigating the impact of drought, the programme seeks to stimulate maize production by encouraging commercial farmers to engage in both rain-fed and irrigated early maize cultivation. Leveraging modern irrigation and mechanized drying technologies, the initiative enables farmers to produce maize during lean periods of the year, enhancing overall agricultural resilience.

Operating under a contract-farming model, the programme offers incentives such as cost-reflective pricing, incentivizing farmer participation and commitment to production targets.

The FRA remains optimistic that the successful implementation of the Early Maize Programme will yield positive outcomes, bolstering national strategic food reserves and safeguarding Zambia’s food security in the face of external challenges.