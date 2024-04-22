President Hichilema joined hundreds of Catholic faithful at a worship service in Mongu Parish.

The President said it was heartwarming to see the Catholic Church’s efforts to integrate indigenous song and dance into their services, as well as their unwavering commitment to gender balance throughout the process. he said these practices are commendable and worth emulating, not only within the Church but also in other spheres of life, including government.

His Grace Bishop Chinyemba emphasized the core attributes of a Good Shepherd as servitude, social justice, honesty, unity, love, forgiveness, and reconciliation as central values.He said you cannot be a good Shepherd if you do not love the people you serve. Similarly, you cannot be a good servant if you do not reciprocate with hard work, and indeed, you cannot be a good Shepherd if you steal from the people.

President Hichilema said that as representatives of the government and the people of Zambia, he will heed and adhere to these principles.

